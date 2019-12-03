(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Appeals Board has agreed to pay 900-thousand dollars to settle sexual harassment lawsuits against the state based on the actions of a former Department of Revenue employee. Fifty-eight-year-old Kenneth Kerr was accused of shooting cell phone video of other men in the workplace restroom while they used the toilet. The state has agreed to pay out more than eight-million dollars this year to settle eight similar suits. Lloyd Lofton the Third, Joshua Bates and Daniel Wagner argued department leaders did nothing to stop the harassment.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Secretary of State reports there are more than two million registered voters in Iowa heading into a general election for the first time in state history. Secretary Paul Pate says he believes new records will continue to be set for the next 14 months. Iowa is one of only seven states which offers online voter registration, same-day voter registration, early voting and no-fault absentee voting. Currently, Iowa has more registered Republicans – 640-thousand – than registered Democrats -- 614-thousand -- with 744-thousand not declaring a party affiliation.
(Wheatland, IA) -- The Clinton County Sheriff’s Department reports the death of a man in a workplace accident Monday morning in Wheatland. The worker’s name hasn’t been released. Witnesses say he was working on a skid loader shortly before 10:00 A-M when a boom fell on him. He died before he could be taken to a hospital. The Clinton County medical examiner is working with the sheriff’s office on the investigation.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation says the Interstate 29 expansion project in Sioux City is almost complete after 11 years. The state hopes to have everything finished by Christmas. Final touches include pouring concrete bridge approaches, installing guardrails and painting the pavement. The 400-million dollar project began in 2008 with the widening of the interstate to three lanes from Sergeant Bluff, through Sioux City, and on to the South Dakota border.