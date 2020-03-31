(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Workforce Development has put a new policy in effect which means workers will no longer have to use all of their paid leave before they collect unemployment benefits. State officials say the policy is not retroactive. A spokesperson says the enactment of the federal CARES Act has provided a source of additional funding, making the change possible. Iowa Workforce Development says the overall process will take time and updates will be posted on its website. Iowa applicants are asked to be patient as the agency works through the details.
(Washington, DC) -- Two members of Iowa’s congressional delegation are calling on the governor to issue a stay-and-home order. Congresswoman Cindy Axne issued a letter Monday, a week after one from Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer was published. They both call for a statewide mandate, asking Governor Reynolds to take more aggressive action to limit social interactions by Iowa residents. As of Monday afternoon, the Iowa Department of Public Health had confirmed 424 cases of COVID-19. Six of those patients have died.
(Pleasantville, IA) -- Firefighters arriving on the scene of a burning church in Pleasantville say they knew immediately they were facing a defensive operation. The Pleasantville Church building was already fully involved. Three nearby homes suffered damage to their siding and a car was a total loss. No injuries were reported. Eight central Iowa fire departments responded. Tanker trucks had to bring in water from other locations when Pleasantville ran out of water. The church building was constructed in 1920.
(Indianapolis, IN) -- The Division One Council with the N-C-A-A has voted to let schools like Iowa extend eligibility for another season to athletes involved in spring sports. Their season was cut short or eliminated by the coronavirus. In its Monday vote, the Council also adjusted financial aid rules to let teams keep more athletes on scholarship to make room for incoming recruits. Council chair M. Grace Calhoun says the decision gives individual schools the flexibility to make those decisions at the campus level. Winter sports like basketball aren’t affected.