(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds went to the Iowa State Fairgrounds and signed a proclamation declaring this "wind week" in Iowa. She also signed a 150-foot-long wind turbine blade positioned on the northwest corner of the fairgrounds for the ceremony Monday. American Wind Energy Association C-E-O Tom Kiernan (KEER-nun) says more than nine-thousand people are working in 10 different Iowa factories that are supplying things like wind turbine towers and blades. He says they are not just wind tech jobs – they are careers. Iowa Economic Development Authority director Debi Durham says one-third of all consumers make purchasing decisions based on a company's environmental and social impact, and many companies choose Iowa because of the renewable energy the state creates with its windfarms.
(Ames, IA) -- A series of things have combined to leave the state fund which pays for road construction with a negative balance of around 80 million dollars one month into the new fiscal year. The director of the D-O-T division which oversees construction, Stuart Anderson, says they normally plan to be about 20 million dollars above the available money in case some projects run behind. This year they had 50 million dollars more in projects than they had funding. He says they then added a 30 million dollar bridge project for Highway 2 in the flooded area of southwest Iowa. Anderson says the amount of new funding coming in is projected to increase once they get the final totals, and that should cut down the deficit. They then will know if they have to delay some projects.
(Undated) -- A new gambling study released by the Iowa Department of Public Health estimates more than one-point-seven million adult Iowans gambled during the past 12 months. Iowa Gambling Treatment program manager, Eric Preuss (like choice), says that's up just a bit to 73-point-eight percent compared to the last survey three years ago. Preuss says it is comparable to 2013 and says the common link between 2013 and 2018 is both had huge lottery jackpots for both Powerball and MegaMillions. He says that increased the number of Iowans who were participating in the lottery and gambling.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A 32-year-old driver who tells authorities he was trying to commit suicide has been charged with vehicular homicide. Stephen Lucore was driving the wrong way on Interstate 80 with his headlights off June 16th when he caused a fatal crash. Thirty-one-year-old David Sawyer of Texas was killed and two passengers in his car were injured. The fatal accident happened in the westbound lanes of I-80 between Tiffin and Oxford.