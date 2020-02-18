(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds is naming Scott Marler as the new director of the Iowa Department of Transportation. Marler was appointed Monday to replace former Iowa Transportation Director Mark Lowe who resigned in January at the request of the governor. Marler had been leading the operations division at the Iowa D-O-T and has experience in traffic operations, highway project development, regulatory compliance, and the natural environment during his 22 years of service. Marler said he looks forward to "working with our partners and stakeholders to meet our common goal of making Iowa the safest and most efficient transportation system in the country.” Stuart Anderson had been serving the interim director of I-DOT.
>>Expert Testifies About DNA Evidence in 1979 Linn County Murder Trial
(Davenport, IA) -- An Iowa D-C-I expert testified that D-N-A collected from the man accused of murdering a teen 40 years in Cedar Rapids is consistent with D-N-A found on the girl's dress. Michael Schmit testified Monday about analyzing a cheek swab from Jerry Burns of Manchester -- who is charged in the December 1979 stabbing death of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko. Schmit says finding anyone else with the same D-N-A profile would be extremely rare - "less than one out of a hundred billion." He says more than 100 potential suspects were eliminated using D-N-A analysis, including Burns’ brothers. The legal team for Burns is trying to prove the evidence in the case was improperly handled in the past 40 years. The trial was moved to Scott County due to to pretrial publicity.
>>Bill Would Put Limits on Iowa Farmland Annexation
(Des Moines, IA) -- A bill that would prohibit Iowa cities from annexing most farmland has cleared initial review in the Iowa House, but supporters say it needs major adjustments and is unlikely to meet Friday's deadline for committee action. Iowa Farm Bureau lobbyist Kevin Kuhle says the bill is the starting point for an important conversation. It deals with voluntary and involuntary annexation. That means it would prevent farmers who want the land to be annexed as they plan to sell it for development. Cedar Rapids city lobbyist Gary Grant says Iowa cities have always been surrounded by farmland and it is something that might have unintended consequences. Representative Tom Jeneary of Le Mars says he hopes there's some way to address farmers' concerns. The bill as currently written would bar cities from annexing farmland that's rated at least 45-percent suitable for growing corn.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Stuart man accused of shooting at Guthrie County sheriff's deputies last fall is pleading guilty to federal gun and drug charges. Randall Comly entered guilty pleas to discharging a firearm in a drug trafficking case, possession with intent to deliver methamphetamine and being felon in possession of a firearm. Comly fired at four officers in October as they were trying to serve a search warrant at his apartment. Two deputies were wounded in the exchange of gunfire. A search led to a handgun and meth in a room where Comly barricaded himself. Comly could face life in prison at sentencing in June. He also faces a trial on state charges.