(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has been notified of one additional positive case of Covid-19, giving the state a total of 23 positive cases. Health officials say the patient is a resident of Dallas County. The I-D-P-H says it has added a second shift at the State Hygienic Lab, expanding its testing capabilities and getting ready for the number of positive cases to increase. Iowa Workforce Development has announced assistance for workers and employers impacted by layoffs connected to coronavirus, with information available online.
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Transportation says customers needing services available at driver and identification service centers should call to set an appointment. The requirement starts today (Tuesday). When the customers enter a D-O-T service center they will be asked a series of questions to evaluate their risk of exposure to the coronavirus. It is possible a customer could be asked to leave and return at a future date. The changes are being put in place as the state tries to limit the spread of Covid-19.
(Dubuque, IA) -- All masses in the Archdiocese of Dubuque will be canceled until further notice – beginning Thursday. The announcement was made by Archbishop Michael Jackels Monday. The church says the decision was made “out of an abundance of caution and devotion to the common good.” A celebration of Holy Mass will be live-streamed each Sunday at 9:00 a-m. Funerals, weddings and baptisms can still be held, but no more than 50 people can be present.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines authorities have identified the two victims of a house fire Sunday morning. Emergency responders were called to the address on Ninth Street at about 10:45 a-m. A 9-1-1 caller said three people got out of the home safely, but a mother and child were still inside. Police say 40-year-old Tharassa Page and her five-year-old son, Red Eagle Thundercloud Page, were killed. The cause of that fire is still being investigated.