(Davenport, IA) -- After 40 years of waiting for a trial, it took a jury about three hours to return a verdict Monday in the murder of 18-year-old Michelle Martinko. The jury found 66-year-old Jerry Burns guilty of first-degree murder in Martino's death at a Cedar Rapids Mall parking lot in 1979. The prosecutor said in his closing argument Monday that the D-N-A found on Martinko's dress matched the D-N-A taken from Burns and solved the mystery of her death. The defense attorney argued the evidence in the case was mishandled and did not lead to Burns. Burns now faces life in prison when he is sentenced next month. The trial was moved from Linn to Scott County due to publicity about the case.
(Drakesville, IA) -- The Iowa D-N-R says a man fishing at Lake Wapello in Davis County fell through the ice Monday around 5:30 P-M. The man had been ice fishing alone and was packing up to leave when he fell through the ice about 150 yards from shore. A man on shore saw him in the lake and called 9-1-1. First responders were able to rescue the man and he was transported to a local hospital. No word on his condition at this time, however, he was conscious and alert. Rescuers believe the ice was about four to five inches in depth on Lake Wapello at the time the man fell through. The D-N-R warns that ice conditions in the state are deteriorating due to the recent unseasonably warm weather and remind people to be cognizant of the conditions. Six people had to be rescued in three separate incidents after falling through the ice this weekend in Cedar Falls.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A top Iowa state official says he will resign after just over eight months on the job. Jim Kurtenbach says his resignation as director of the Iowa Department of Administrative Services will be effective March 6th. Governor Kim Reynolds named him to lead that agency last June. Kurtenbach says the department’s culture has improved during his time at its head and it is now “customer-focused and outcome-driven.” No official reason was given in the letter he submitted. The agency handles human resources, maintains the Capitol grounds and buildings, buys state vehicles and manages payroll.
(Knoxville, IA) -- A Marion County judge has refused a man’s request to set aside a 10-million-dollar civil judgment in his mother’s death. Jason Carter was acquitted of criminal charges. Carter claimed investigators made false statements, mishandled evidence, misled witnesses and intimidated him while investigating his mother’s death. He was found liable in 2018 in the civil trial. Carter also asked the judge in the civil case to rescues herself because he said she wasn’t impartial. That request was also denied.