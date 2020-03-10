(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has signed a disaster declaration shortly after the Iowa Department of Public Health confirmed eight cases of COVID-19 in the state. Seven of the eight cases are in Johnson County. State health officials are all of the new presumptive cases are related to travel. So far, 51 Iowa residents have been tested and 11 of the test results are pending. Sixty-seven people without symptoms are being monitored. The governor is holding a Tuesday morning news conference at 10:30 A-M to release an update.
(Sidney, IA) -- A 27-year-old woman arrested when she tried to cross the border into the United States at El Paso has been returned to the Fremont County Jail. Anahi Andrade is the wife of a man accused of pushing her alleged lover off the top of an Iowa grain bin. Andrade is charged with aiding and abetting her husband’s flight to avoid being prosecuted. Thirty-seven-year-old Pedro Andrade is charged with attempted murder and willful injury. His co-worker survived the 60-foot fall last October. Pedro Andrade was arrested in Mexico last month and returned to Iowa.
(Rock Island, IL) -- The National Weather Service is predicting a steady rise in Mississippi River levels which will bring the river to near-flooding stages later this month. The Mississippi is currently at nine-point-11 feet at Rock Island, Illinois, well below flooding levels. By next Monday, government meteorologists say it should have risen to about 12-point-seven feet. That’s just below the early stage of flooding level – calling the “action stage.”
(Maquoketa, IA) -- Federal monitors are assuming control of efforts to keep tabs on the contamination from a cancer-causing chemical at a former factory site in Maquoketa. The chemical has been traced back to the operations of Clinton Machine County, which built small engines for four decades ending in the 1990s. The factory used a degreasing agent known as T-C-E. Scientists say if T-C-E is in the groundwater, it creates the potential for indoor contamination as well.