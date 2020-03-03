(Des Moines, IA) -- Charges of vehicular homicide have been dismissed against a Des Moines man. Twenty-three-year-old Alejandro Dean Contreras was driving on the city’s south side when he was involved in a crash that left two men dead. The court found no probable cause for a conviction Monday. The attorney representing Contreras says his client wasn’t speeding when it slammed into the car carrying 26-year-old Mauricio Ruiz Quintana and 22-year-old Brayan Martinez Ruiz last month.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A former secretary for Iowa soil and water conservation districts has been charged with allegedly stealing nearly 300 thousand dollars from the organizations. The U-S Attorney’s Office for Iowa’s Northern District says Leslie Carey worked for Black Hawk and Bremer counties from 2007 to 2017. A state audit says she used public money for personal items, including a new television, water heater, concert tickets and groceries.
(Sioux City, IA) -- Morningside College in Sioux City is pulling students from a study abroad program in Italy due to the coronavirus that is surging across that country. The school has booked flights home for the 12 students studying in Sicily. They’ll return home on or before March 13th. Morningside’s Alden Stout says there’s no evidence that any of the students have symptoms of the virus, but the college is prioritizing safety.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Secretary of State Paul Pate’s office says at least a few dozen Iowa high schools are holding voter registration drives today (Tuesday). Pate says schools are required by state law to hold the drives. A new Iowa law lets 17-year-olds register to vote. Dozens of local special elections are also being held across Iowa.