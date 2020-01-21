(Des Moines, IA) -- Four U-S Senators have left the campaign trail just two weeks before the Iowa Caucuses, returning to Washington for the impeachment trial of President Trump. Bernie Sanders said goodbye to a room of supporters in Des Moines Monday night. He says he will fly to Cedar Rapids to attend a rally Wednesday night if the trial adjourns in time. Elizabeth Warren says she will return to Iowa this weekend for events in Burlington, Muscatine, Davenport and Cedar Rapids – again, if the Senate schedule permits.
>>Fort Dodge Man Arrested For Murder Of His Girlfriend’s Mother
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Fort Dodge police say a 28-year-old man is in custody after allegedly killing his girlfriend’s mother. The incident happened Monday morning. Officers were called about a fight shortly after 9:00 A-M and they found an unresponsive woman inside a home. Mark D. Russell was detained while emergency medical treatment was provided to the 45-year-old victim, but she died before she could be taken to a hospital. Her name hasn’t been released. Russell has a court appearance scheduled for today (Tuesday).
>>Davenport HS Science Teacher Accused Of Secretly Recording Women
(Bettendorf, IA) -- A high school science teacher faces five misdemeanor charges, including invasion of privacy, for allegedly recording nude videos of two females -- at least one a teenager. Fifty-eight-year-old Clinton Van Fossen is on administrative leave from Davenport West High School. Investigators say the two victims had stayed at his Bettendorf home. Police seized hidden spy cameras from Van Fossen’s home January 7th. He reportedly denied any knowledge of the cameras.
>>United Kingdom Company Buys Cedar Rapids GPS Business For $1.9B
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- United Kingdom-based B-A-E Systems says it plans to maintain a presence in the Cedar Rapids area after buying a local G-P-S business. B-A-E acquired the military G-P-S operation from Collins Aerospace in a one-point-nine billion-dollar deal. None of the 675 employees working at the Iowa location are expected to lose their jobs. The U-S Department of Justice had asked Collins Aerospace to divest the business over concerns about anti-trust violations.