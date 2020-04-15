(Des Moines, IA) -- While some states talk about “flattening the curve,” Iowa has experienced its largest spike in positive COVID-19 test results so far. The Iowa Department of Public Health reported 189 new cases and six deaths Tuesday. Governor Kim Reynolds says 86 of the new cases were connected to the outbreak at the Tyson Foods meatpacking plant in Columbus Junction. Reynolds says she has two goals now – to protect the Tyson workers and try to reopen the plan to protect the critical food chain.
(Des Moines, IA) -- There are accusations from the League of United Latin American Citizens that Iowa state leaders are violating the Civil Rights Act. LULAC accuses the state of failing to provide translations for coronavirus-related information. The complaint from LULAC President Joe Henry was sent to Attorney General Tom Miller and Congresswoman Cindy Axne. Henry is asking for reasonable steps to be taken to make programs, services and activities accessible to people with limited English language skills. He blames the problem on an Iowa state law mandating documents from the state to be translated in English only.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Officials at Des Moines International Airport have closed Concourse-A. They say the action was taken for efficiency since the number of passengers in the airport has fallen by 95 percent during the coronavirus pandemic. The airport is currently averaging fewer than 210 passengers on an average day. The other concourse is still open. The planned move of Allegiant Air to Des Moines is expected to be delayed while that airline announces plans to reduce its capacity during the outbreak.