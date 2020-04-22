(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley says he’s glad the Paycheck Protection Program has finally re-started. The Senate unanimously approved the additional COVID-19 funding Tuesday under the CARES Act. The Iowa Republican accused Democrats of leaving American small businesses and workers in limbo without taking action for two weeks. Grassley says he understands the desire to add funding elsewhere, but this program is the only one that had run out of money. He’s hoping the House of Representatives approves it without what he calls “any further lollygagging.”
(Burlington, IA) -- The Iowa State Auditor has found improper purchases by a former Des Moines County sheriff's deputy. Jeff White served as the county’s chief deputy for 17 years until he retired in 2018. He was responsible for making purchases for the department. The audit turned up more than 74 hundred dollars in improper transactions, including two computers, two drones, two cell phones, several software packages and ammunition for firearms the sheriff’s office doesn’t have in its possession. The auditor’s office has recommended new policies and procedures to avoid the problem in the future. The Iowa Attorney General’s Office will decide whether charges should be filed.
(Coralville, IA) -- Coralville police say their investigation has determined a Monday night shooting was connected to a fatal shooting in Iowa City earlier the same day. Forty-one-year-old Tyris D. Winters was arrested. Winters is the father of 21-year-old Kejuan Winters, who was killed in the Iowa City shooting. Police in Coralville and Iowa City are working together on the case. They think Tyris Winter sought out the man he shot because he was involved in the son’s death. The person the father shot hasn’t been identified.
(Sioux City, IA) -- The Woodbury County Board of Supervisors has reversed its decision on the way sick time must be used. Sheriff Dave Drew had placed one of his employees on administrative leave while the person recovers from a possible COVID-19 case. The board blocked that last week saying Drew didn’t have the authority to do that and the person would need to use sick time. Board chair Matthew Ung apologized to the sheriff and the sick employee, saying it wasn’t a power struggle, just confusion about the whole situation.