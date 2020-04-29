(Washington, DC) -- President Donald Trump has ordered meat-processing plants to remain open as the nation confronts growing food-supply disruptions from the coronavirus outbreak. The president is using the National Defense Act to deem meat processing plants critical infrastructure to keep them open. Iowa Senators Chuck Grassley and Joni Ernst had previously joined the governor and state ag secretary in urging federal officials to take some action after several plants shut down in Iowa. Grassley says some grocery stores are already running short of pork products, and shortages loom. Grassley says there's perhaps a two-week supply of pork in storage. Iowa provides one-third of the nation's pork supply.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The coronavirus pandemic is having a major impact on Iowa’s tax revenue. The Legislative Services Agency reports the state collected 307 million dollars less in taxes between March 19th and April 24th, when compared to the same period last year. That’s a 48 percent decline. Governor Kim Reynolds has said her staff will start working this week on a revised budget to submit to the Legislature based on the impact of the virus. Iowa was in a good financial position when the pandemic started, with a budget surplus and strong cash reserves. Some of the drop in collections is due to the Iowa Department of Revenue extending the due date for income taxes to the end of July.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The state of Iowa has opened a temporary testing site to check nursing home staff that work in facilities in Muscatine and Louisa counties. Tests at the site are by appointment only and are supported by the long-term care testing strike teams initiative the state is implementing. The governor announced Tuesday that there are now confirmed coronavirus outbreaks at 23 Iowa nursing homes. An outbreak is declared after three residents of the long-term care facility test positive for COVID-19.
(Mondamin, IA) -- A body found in the Missouri River west of Mondamin last week has been identified. The State Medical Examiner used dental records and tattoo markings to identify 57-year-old Jeffrey Lynn Wallis of Mondamin. The Harrison County Sheriff’s Office says Wallis’ family filed a missing person’s report on April 18th. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation says final autopsy results are still pending as they wait for toxicology exam results.