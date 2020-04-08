(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Racing and Gaming Commission held a special meeting Tuesday and voted to delay the fees due from the 19 state-licensed casinos. I-R-G-C administrator, Brian Ohorilko (OH-reel-koh), says the fees are normally collected each week. The total amount is set by the Legislature and the fees are charged to casinos based on the amount of regulation needed. The fees range from two-thousand to 35-hundred dollars each week. Prairie Meadows pays a fee of about 14-thousand a week because it has horse racing too. The casinos are shut down at least through the end of April.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The executive director of the Association of Iowa Fairs says the fate of dozens of Iowa county fairs is in doubt right now with the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic. Tom Barnes of Cresco says it's really hard to get a scope of what to expect. Officials with county fairs across Iowa are monitoring the developments of COVID-19 and its impact on this year's expositions, which are a highlight of summertime for many rural communities. Barnes says more than three-and-a-half million people attend Iowa's fairs and festivals in a typical year -- with the events starting in June.
(Ankeny, IA) -- The Pony Express Ride Easter weekend to Camp Sunnyside near Ankeny has never before been canceled in 50-plus years. It is being reined in this year by the coronavirus pandemic. The annual ride typically involves some 300 riders on horseback coming from all corners of the state. Marlene Scarlett of Maxwell, the organization's secretary, says you can go to their website PonyExpressRidersofIowa.org and donate funds directly to Pony Express Riders of Iowa. The first benefit ride for Easter Seals of Iowa was held in 1968 and has since raised nearly 11-million dollars for the charity. Located on 88 acres, Camp Sunnyside was designed, built and is staffed to meet the recreational needs of campers, both children and adults, with all types of disabilities.
(Sioux Falls, SD) -- A major ethanol producer says the market has changed and it is idling three of its plants – two of them in Coon Rapids and Ashton, Iowa. South Dakota-based POET L-L-C says it has stopped bioprocessing at those locations and is postponing plans to open a fourth plant in Indiana. Stay-at-home orders mean Americans are driving a lot less and buying much less gasoline, much of which contains 10 percent ethanol. The biofuels industry wasn’t in a good position to withstand a crisis like this when it began. Members are hoping some of the two-trillion-dollar federal pandemic relief package will help.