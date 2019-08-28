(Undated) -- The Iowa Department of Natural Resources roadside survey shows there will be plenty of pheasants available when the season opens in October. D-N-R wildlife biologist Todd Bogenschutz (BOW-gun-shuts), says the numbers are very similar to last year. He says they could have been a lot worse with the rough winter and spring weather. The south-central and south-east region took a big hit with the counts in those two regions down by 40 to 50 percent. But the west-central region saw an 18 percent increase in pheasants and the north-central region saw a 14 percent increase.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says she will not propose statewide standards for the placement of wind turbines. The Madison County Board of Supervisors will hold a September 10th public hearing about a county-wide moratorium on construction of wind turbines. Reynolds says permits for wind turbine towers are issued by local, not state officials and she will not get involved in that. The Madison County Board of Health claims wind turbines can cause nausea and headaches for people who live in nearby homes. Wind industry officials say there are no scientific studies that make those conclusions.
(Undated) -- The new edition of the Farmers' Almanac is predicting a freezing, frosty winter is ahead for Iowa and the rest of the midwest. Managing editor, Sandi Duncan, says they're calling for above-normal snowfall and below-normal temperatures. They are calling this winter a 'polar coaster' because they “think there's going to be quite a few thrills and chills up and down the thermometer this winter." The Almanac is forecasting what it calls a "memorable" storm that will produce "hefty snows" for the region between January 20th and 23rd, followed by bitter cold as low as 40-below zero.
(Hamburg, IA) -- The search continued Tuesday on the West Nishnabotna River near Hamburg for a boater who was reported missing late Monday afternoon. The Fremont County Sheriff's Office says an unoccupied boat was located approximately one mile downstream from the river's Goldenrod Boat Access east of Hamburg. Captain Brian Smith of the Iowa D-N- R says divers search as far as they could around the ramp before the heavy current kept them from maintaining their position. The missing boater's name has not been released.