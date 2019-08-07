(Independence, IA) -- A Buchanan County judge has sentenced a 55-year-old man to life in prison without the possibility of parole. Ronald Share was found guilty of trying to kill himself and the woman he had kidnapping last year. A jury found him guilty last April. Prosecutors told the court the Waterloo man abducted a woman who had a restraining order against him. When police chased him, he drove at speeds exceeding 100 miles-an-hour and deliberately slammed his vehicle into a bridge support in an effort to kill them both. They were injured but survived.
(Ankeny, IA) -- U-S Senator Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota is scheduled to make a major policy announcement about agriculture today in Iowa (Wednesday 9:45 A-M). Her presidential campaign says Klobuchar will outline a bold, ambitious plan to help America's family farmers and revitalize rural communities. The Democratic candidate for president is taking a 20-county tour across the state that will end at the Iowa State Fair on Saturday.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The director of the University of Iowa School of Journalism says the purchase of the Gannett company by GateHouse Media is likely to lead to more cutbacks at the Iowa newspapers involved. David Ryfe has studied the issue of changes in the media and says this development is good only for the lawyers and bankers involved. Ryfe says its not good news for the communities served by the papers, adding it’s “just another step down the road of the slow deterioration of news outlets across the county." Gannett owns the Des Moines Register and Iowa City Press-Citizen. The one-point-four-billion dollar deal is expected to formally close by the end of the year.
(Galva, IA) -- An ethanol plant in northwest Iowa suspended production last week and industry officials say it won't be the last. Ethanol plants in Iowa and across the Midwest are expected to sharply cut production in the coming weeks. DeLayne Johnson, C-E-O of Quad County Corn Processors in the northwest Iowa town of Galva, says the two biggest reasons for the reductions are oversupply and the trade dispute with China. Plymouth Energy in Merrill suspended production last week. That's one of at least ten ethanol plants nationwide to temporarily shut down, while three others have closed. Iowa is the nation's largest ethanol producer, making a record four-point-three-billion gallons in 2018.
(Ankeny, IA) Twenty-eight women from Kosovo are preparing to start learning things like how to work on wind turbines at Des Moines Area Community College (DMACC). The dean of the college's industry and technology department, Jenny Foster, says they are part of the Women in Energy Scholarship program. They arrived in Des Moines Monday. The Millennium Foundation is providing one-million dollars in scholarships for Kosovar women to study energy-related fields at DMACC.