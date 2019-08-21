(Des Moines, IA) -- Republican Governor Kim Reynolds is not changing her stance on new gun laws in the wake of recent mass shootings. Reynolds says she has consistently said all along there isn't one single recommendation that's going to solve these issues. She says there needs to be a holistic approach that looks at everything from mental health to gun laws in other states. Reynolds says there are things already going on to address the issue. She says every member of the Iowa State Patrol has participated in active shooter training and are now training the trainers. They hope to expand the training to local law enforcement.
(Oskaloosa, IA) -- Three people were arrested Tuesday and charged in the death of a woman whose body was found in the South Skunk River August 6th. The D-C-I investigation found that 24-year-old Ashley Shafer overdosed and died after being injected with meth by 27-year-old Cody Vancenbrock. The overdose happened at the Oskaloosa apartment of 28-year-old Nicholas Kelley and his 34-year-old wife Holly. The D-C-I says Vancenbrock and Nicholas Kelly put weights on Shafer’s body and dumped it into the South Skunk River. Vancenbrock has been charged with one count each of involuntary manslaughter, delivery of a controlled substance, abuse of a corpse and sponsoring a drug house. Nicholas Kelly has been charged with one count of abuse of a corpse and sponsoring a rug house. Holly Kelly is charged with one count of aiding and abetting the abuse of a corpse.
(Chillicothe, MO) -- A Missouri man who ran what's called the largest fraudulent organic grain scheme in U-S history through his brokerage in Ossian, Iowa has taken his own life. Sixty-one-year-old Randy Constant of Chillicothe, Missouri pleaded guilty to one count of wire fraud and was sentenced to ten years in federal prison and ordered to pay 128 million dollars in restitution. Police found Constant dead in his car at his home in Chillicothe Monday. The medical examiner says he died from carbon monoxide poisoning.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The 14-million dollar renovation of the 4-H building at the Iowa State Fairgrounds got underway the day after the 2019 fair ended. Work will expand the 80-year-old facility to the east and west, maintaining some of the stonework on the outside. Fair officials say all of the work will not be complete before next year's fair, but the building will be usable. Five-million dollars in state money will go toward the project, but the rest is from private donations.