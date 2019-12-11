(Montezuma, IA) -- The prosecution and defense have until January 22nd to submit pretrial motions for the trial for the man accused of killing college student Mollie Tibbetts. That trial is scheduled to start February 4th in Woodbury County District Court. The judge is still considering a motion to suppress a statement from defendant Christhian Rivera to police admitting he stabbed Tibbetts to death. The defense wants the statement out because Rivera hadn’t been informed of his Miranda rights.
(Waterloo, IA) -- A convicted scam artist has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for stealing thousands of dollars from a Waterloo couple. Prosecutors in Black Hawk County say 47-year-old Shawn Adams told the victims she had a kidney transplant, tumors and other medical problems. They gave her 58-thousand dollars. When the fraud was discovered, she accused the victims of abusing her son. Adams was found guilty last month. She had been sentenced last June for another crime in Grundy County.
(Des Moines, IA) -- One of the Democrats running for president says Iowa’s lack of diversity hurts minority candidates trying to break through. Julian Castro says a state with more black and Latino voters would better represent the party. He was speaking at a town hall meeting at Drake University. Castro says Barack Obama’s experience was an exception and there is still an issue worth debating. Candidates who succeed in the Iowa caucuses get a real boost every four years if they do well.
(Des Moines, IA) -- There really isn’t anything Des Moines Public Schools can do about the display of a Nazi flag in the front yard of a man living next to Morris Elementary School. William Stark also has several more displays of Confederate flags and some American flags. More than 60 percent of the students attending the school are children of color. School officials say those kids shouldn’t have to see the symbols of hatred when they arrive or leave the school. Stark says he’s not a racist and he plans to put up a display of an L-G-B-T-Q flag soon.