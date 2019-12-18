(Washington, DC) -- A biodiesel tax credit is included in the one-point-four-trillion dollar funding bill passed by the U-S House of Representatives Tuesday. The measure moves on to the Senate – where Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa is chairman of the finance committee. The biodiesel tax credit expired two years ago, but the budget bill funds it for five years, retroactive to 2018. The dollar-a-gallon credit subsidizes biodiesel and renewable biodiesel production. Its absence caused several plants to shut down.
(Iowa City, IA) -- Legendary former Iowa football coach Hayden Fry died Tuesday at the age of 90. Fry's family released a statement saying that Fry died with his family at his side following a lengthy battle with cancer. Fry Hayden often said, “I’ll Always Be a Hawkeye.” Fry was announced as Iowa's new coach in December of 1978 and took over a team that had not had a winning season in 17 years. He turned the Hawkeye program around and made it into a Big Ten Conference and national contender. Fry won 143 football games in 20 seasons, retiring in 1998 while fighting cancer.
(Fort Madison, IA) -- The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation has identified the Fort Madison police officer who shot a man to death last week as six-year department veteran Officer Cory Brown. Brown confronted an armed man inside the Scott’s Miracle-Gro warehouse December 10th. He fired shots which hit 42-year-old Robert Allen Elfgen of West Point. Elfgen died at a Fort Madison hospital. Brown will remain on paid administrative leave while the fatal shooting is investigated.
(Washington, DC) -- The Federal Aviation Administration is proposing more than 145-thousand dollars in fines for safety violations at Sioux Gateway Airport. Federal inspectors checked out the airport three times since May of last year. The feds say the airport repeatedly failed to maintain surfaces, runway and taxiway markings, and visual wind direction indicators. Sioux Gateway Airport has 30 days to respond.