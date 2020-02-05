(Des Moines, IA) -- Presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg maintains his slender lead in the second round of results released Tuesday night from the Iowa Caucuses. With 71 percent of the ballots counted, Buttigieg has a little under 27 percent of the vote – to a little over 25 percent for Bernie Sanders. The two Democratic leaders have 10 delegates to next summer’s D-N-C apiece. Elizabeth Warren with 18 percent and Joe Biden with 15 percent round out the top four. Warren would get the four remaining delegates. No official winner has been determined as the candidates turn their focus to New Hampshire’s primaries next week.
(Waverly, IA) -- A 56-year-old Tripoli woman is scheduled to go on trial next month in Bremer County for badly neglecting a dependent woman. Investigators say 77-year-old Sylvia Schwrein was badly burned over 20 percent of her body last May and wasn’t taken for treatment for nearly three weeks. It’s thought the burns were accidental, but an autopsy indicates they were a factor in the woman’s death. Debra Ann Kleppe is charged with non-support of a dependent adult for the death last year.
(Centerville, IA) -- A Moulton man has entered a not guilty plea to a charge of attempted murder in Appanoose County. Investigators say Jacob Myers shot the victim last December. Deputies were called about the shooting December 4th and when they arrived they found Jarred Firth suffering from a head wound. Myers was taken into custody and has been in the Appanoose County Jail since then. His trial is scheduled to be held in July.
(Rockwell City, IA) -- The recent closing of grocery stores in northwestern Iowa leaves residents living in what is called a “food desert.” People in Rockwell City and Manson have to drive at least 15 miles to buy meats and fresh fruits at a store in Lake City. The food desert concept normally concerns urban areas. Local officials held a town meeting in Manson to see if they could organize an effort to reopen the grocery store. The Manson Economic Development Corporation has agreed to buy the building. Funds are being raised to get the store back in business.