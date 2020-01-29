(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has appointed a former C-P-A who's been a lawyer in the Cedar Rapids area to an opening on the Iowa Supreme Court. Reynolds introduced Dana (DAY-nuh) Oxley late Tuesday afternoon at an event in the governor's formal office. Reynolds and Oxley both paid tribute to the late Chief Justice Mark Cady, who died of a heart attack in November. Oxley is the third justice Reynolds has named to the court. Reynolds will appoint a fourth justice to the Iowa Supreme Court this spring.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Cedar Rapids police have arrested an 18-year-old man as a suspect in Monday’s armed robbery at a high school. The incident was reported about a half-hour after classes at Kennedy High School had been dismissed. Students, parents and school staff were notified that evening. Police say the name of the person in custody will be released this morning. A cell phone was taken from the 18-year-old female victim.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A student-run initiative at the University of Iowa will hold a campuswide mock caucus Friday. The event by the group Hawk The Vote will be held at the Iowa Memorial Union starting at 7:00 P-M. Organizers say they are focused on getting students and community members ready for the Iowa Caucuses February 3rd. The event will start with a mock Republican caucus, quickly followed by a mock Democrat caucus. It is being held to get youthful voters involved in the civic process.
(Ottumwa, IA) -- Wapello County prosecutors accuse a Des Moines man of using a video game in an effort to sexually entice two minors. Twenty-four-year-old Matthew Mason was arrested Monday. Investigators say Mason used the internet on two separate occasions to gain the confidence of underage boys, ages 12 and 13, who were living in Ottumwa. He convinced them to send him sexually explicit photos. Mason is charged with two felony counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.