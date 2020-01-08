(Washington, DC) -- U-S Senator Chuck Grassley warns the impeachment of President Trump could delay action on the new U-S-Mexico-Canada trade deal. The Iowa Republican is chairman of the Senate Finance Committee. It approved the deal Tuesday and the deal still needs approval by the whole Senate. The House approved the deal last month. Grassley says the articles of impeachment will have priority over everything else. If the articles of impeachment aren’t delivered, Grassley says he thinks the Senate could vote on the U-S-M-C-A next week.
(Des Moines, IA) -- House Speaker-select Pat Grassley, a Republican from New Hartford, says conducting legislative oversight hearings now would impede the federal investigations that are underway at facilities in Glenwood and Woodward. Senate Democratic Leader Janet Petersen of Des Moines says now is the time launch an Oversight Committee investigation of the facilities. Pederson says that's why we have we have checks and balances in government and they should be used. Senate President Charles Schneider, a Republican from West Des Moines, says the allegations now under investigation are disturbing -- but he says lawmakers should wait to see reports from the governor and the new D-H-S director -- and take action from there."
(Coralville, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Corrections says several security staff members were assaulted by an inmate at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville Tuesday morning. The department says the incident happened when an inmate tried to leave his unit without authorization. As additional security staff responded, the inmate became combative and slugged several staff members with a closed fist. Officers quickly gained control of the combative inmate and placed him in restraints. The staff members who were assaulted by the inmate were treated by institution medical staff. The inmate wasn’t apparently hurt.
(Des Moines, IA) -- You are encouraged to skip the elevator today (Wednesday) and opt for the stairwell instead as part of "National Take The Stairs Day." American Lung Association of Iowa, spokesperson Heather Johnson, says dozens of students and others at the Des Moines Area Community College fitness center in Ankeny will be taking the stairs -- all day long. They will be on their four stair-step machines from 5:00 A-M until the facility closes at 10:00 P-M. Johnsons says the point of National Take The Stairs Day is to promote health and fitness as stair climbing burns two to three times more calories than any other exercise.