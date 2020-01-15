(Des Moines, IA) -- Less than three weeks before the Iowa Caucuses, a half-dozen Democrats took center stage at Drake University Tuesday night. There was discussion about whether Senator Bernie Sanders had told fellow Senator Elizabeth Warren a woman couldn’t be elected president. Sanders still denies it. Later, Warren pointed out that the men on the stage had collectively lost 10 elections, but the women had lost none. The nationally-televised event gave the candidates one last time to make their final pleas to Iowa voters before the Caucuses February 3rd. South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg said the 2020 election is the party’s one shot to defeat Donald Trump.
(Dubuque, IA) -- A Dubuque man will spend more than 11 years in prison for randomly firing a pistol at a group that was holding a party. Sentencing documents say 34-year-old Norris Culver Junior fired several shots from a .45 caliber handgun at a duplex across from his house in May of last year. There were several people at the duplex -- including three young kids -- celebrating at a graduation party. Three of the bullets hit the duplex, but missed all of the graduation party people. Culver pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm. He has multiple felony convictions dating back to when he was 18.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- Authorities say about 300 people were evacuated Tuesday afternoon when smoke began filling an X-ray room at Physicians Clinic of Iowa. Cedar Rapids firefighters say the smoke was coming from a medical imaging machine. No fire was found and the machine was the only thing damaged. The people were kept out of the building for about an hour to make sure it was clear. Some patients receiving critical care were allowed to remain in areas where fire doors and suppression systems would keep them safe. No injuries were reported.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Appeal Board has agreed to pay a worker at a care center 400-thousand dollars for being the victim of disability discrimination. Dorothy Hollinger had been employed at Glenwood Resource Center. Hollinger had a knee injury that prevented her from kneeling, squatting or crawling. After surgery, she returned to work, but was told to apply for long-term disability She was fired in March 2013, but then recalled for a position which had a smaller pay rate. One judge on the panel said it was concerning that the state’s civil rights law wasn’t followed.