(Davenport, IA) -- The U-S Army Corps of Engineers says the flood barrier in downtown Davenport was breached because there was slick plastic sheeting under it. A segment of the barrier was breached while the Mississippi River was high and flooded the downtown area in April. City officials promise changes will be made -- including double-stacking the flood barriers when the river level is forecast to top 20 feet or more. Plans for a bigger flood barrier had just been announced when the existing one failed.
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa Congressman Steve King says another member of the state's congressional delegation is advancing a "fake news" narrative against President Trump. King and U-S Senator Joni Ernest are both Republicans. He attacked Ernst on Twitter after she called the president's words aimed at four female members of Congress racist and non-constructive to the promoting of Republican plans. Ernst hasn't responded to King's critical tweets.
(Keosauqua, IA) -- A 22-year-old Birmingham woman faces charges of homicide by vehicle while operating under the influence. Paris Wahl Bickham made an appearance in Van Buren County Court Tuesday. She drove into the Des Moines River near Keosauqua last January. The body of her 22-year-old passenger, Gavin Hannah, of Memphis, Missouri, was found two days later.
(Ida Grove, IA) -- A 36-year-old man from Holstein has been sentenced to 10 years in state prison for taking a vehicle from a carlot at gunpoint. The incident happened last December. Ryan Ruble reached a plea deal with prosecutors which left him pleading guilty to robbery charges. An employee at Iowa Auto Sales told authorities Ruble fired shots at him and drove away. The chase ended when Ruble lost control and slammed the vehicle into a snowbank.