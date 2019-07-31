(Clinton, IA) -- The Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration is fining two companies nearly 64-thousand dollars for their roles in a fatal fire last winter. Clinton firefighter Eric Hosette was killed January 5th at the A-D-M plant and firefighter Adam Cain was seriously injured. Both A-D-M and Bill Whitter's Construction are contesting the penalties. A-D-M was issued five citations and 56-thousand dollars in fines for violations, while Whitter's Construction was fined almost eight-thousand for training violations.
(Durant, IA) -- The Cedar County Attorney says criminal charges and traffic tickets are being dismissed in cases tied to a former Durant police officer. Robert Smith is no longer considered credible. Any case where he is the primary or only state witness will be dismissed "in the interest of justice." Three cases have been thrown out so far and County Attorney Jeffrey Renander says more will be dumped soon. Smith resigned last week after a video surfaced showing him hitting a motorcycle rider during a 2017 traffic stop.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Workforce Development officials are telling employees of a closed trucking company to quickly file a complaint and apply for unemployment. The state is investigating the abrupt closure of L-M-E Trucking. Forty drivers were left without jobs and many of them hadn't been paid for several weeks. L-M-E broke the law because it didn't file notice of its closing with the state.
(Sioux City, IA) -- A Woodbury County judge is scheduled to issue a verdict in a murder trial Thursday at 1:00 P-M. The three-day bench trial ended last May in Sioux City. Nineteen-year-old Tran Walker is accused of stabbing Paiten Sullivan and Felipe Negron Junior to death in Morningside in January 2018.