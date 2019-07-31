Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Scattered thunderstorms during the morning. Partly cloudy skies this afternoon. High 81F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Variable clouds with scattered thunderstorms. Low 67F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 60%. Locally heavy rainfall possible.