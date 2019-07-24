(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A former nurse at Linn-Mar High School will spend six months in jail for having a sexual relationship with a 16-year-old student. Angela Beik entered an Alford plea to a charge of sexual exploitation of a minor by a school employee. Beik will be on supervised release for 10 years and will have to register as a sex offender. She can't contact the victim for five years.
(McAllen, TX) -- U-S Senator Joni Ernst says there is no doubt there's a crisis at the border with Mexico, but she says Customs and Border Patrol is doing "a phenomenal job." The Iowa Republican just wrapped up a three-day visit to several holding facilities for migrants. Ernst says the locations are over-capacity and that is caused by backlogs in asylum processing. C-B-P officials told her they can't keep up with the number of people crossing the border.
(Guthrie Center, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Revenue is asking questions about the value of Guthrie County Assessor Nikki Carrick's home value. Revenue Director Kraig Paulsen wants to know why the value of Carrick's home dropped 20 dollars-a-square-foot lower than the value of a neighboring home. Carrick says the county Board of Review changed the classification of her home from residential to agricultural, lowering the value. Independent appraisals are to be finished by the end of the month.
(Westerly, RI) -- An Iowa man is being held in Rhode Island after trying to get inside the mansion owned by singing superstar Taylor Swift. Thirty-two-year-old David Page Liddle of Des Moines told police he was looking to "catch up" with the signer because he knew her personally. Investigators found a baseball bat and burglary tools in his backpack. Police caught him when neighbors reported a suspicious man at a boatyard near Swift's home.