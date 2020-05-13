(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa Department of Transportation planner says the drop in traffic on the state's roadways brought on by the coronavirus is starting to ease up. The D-O-T's Stuart Anderson says peak drop in travel in the state of Iowa came last week when traffic was down 44 percent. Anderson says the number of motorists out there then started increasing. Last week traffic was down by one-third. Anderson talked about the traffic during the Transportation Commission meeting Tuesday. The drop in traffic leads to a drop in gas and diesel purchases -- and means less gas tax money to pay for highway repairs.
(Merrill, IA) -- An 81-year old man has been charged with domestic abuse assault while using a weapon in a fatal shooting in Merrill. Plymouth County Sheriff Mike Van Otterloo says they got a 9-1-1 call from a woman Monday just before noon. He says the dispatcher heard a gunshot and the caller said someone had been injured by the shot. Thomas Knapp was arrested for the death of 51-year-old Kevin Juzek. Both lived in the same rural Plymouth County residence. The State's Medical Examiner's Office has scheduled an autopsy on Juzek's body for today (Wednesday).
(Davenport, IA) -- Davenport police say a 35-year-old shooting suspect faces a first-degree murder charge because his actions were caught on video surveillance. Princesun Murphy was arrested and charged last week. Prosecutors say the footage showed him shooting 40-year-old Jabari Scurlock of Racine, Wisconsin. First responders found Scurlock lying on the sidewalk and he died before he could be taken to a hospital. The victim had driven to Davenport to visit a woman. Investigators recovered a shotgun and it is being tested to determine if it was the murder weapon.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Time is running out for people who need to update their direct deposit information so they can receive a federal stimulus check. The I-R-S says you need to use the “Get My Payment” link before noon today (Wednesday). This mostly affects people who haven’t filed their 2018 or 2019 federal tax returns. You will need to have a social security number, your date of birth, current address and banking information. Even if you’re waiting to pay your 2019 taxes until July, you can still get the stimulus check. The Internal Revenue Service says you shouldn’t call it directly to make this happen.