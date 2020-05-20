(Des Moines, IA) -- With the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic, Triple-A-Iowa won't release a Memorial Day holiday weekend travel forecast for the first time in 20 years. Spokesperson Rose White says 43-million Americans traveled during the Memorial Day holiday last year and that was the second-highest travel volume on record. White says with the social distancing guidelines still in practice, this holiday weekend’s travel volume is likely to set a record low. The D-O-T says traffic volume has been down 44-percent from normal -- but during the Mother’s Day weekend, the numbers crept up to 75-percent of normal.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Bishop of the Des Moines Catholic Diocese is allowing in-person masses to return in 15 counties beginning Thursday. Bishop William Joensen says the decision comes after looking at the same medical data that health care officials and state officials have been reviewing. Joensen says the parishes in those counties will be allowed to hold morning masses Monday through Saturday in what he calls phase one of the restarting of services. Joensen says this is not a mandate and local priests will be able to determine if they can take the steps to safely hold the masses.
(Washington, DC) -- U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley has proposed relief for ethanol producers through an amendment to the CARES Act. People are driving less, demand for fuel has fallen sharply and dozens of ethanol plants are sitting idle. With Congress working on another coronavirus pandemic relief package, the Iowa Republican is among a group of senators working to ensure ethanol doesn’t get left out. Grassley says his stand-alone bill is a fairness issue. Minnesota Democrat Amy Klobuchar is co-sponsoring the bill.
(Pella, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Safety reports a 55-year-old Pella woman has been taken into custody for Monday’s homicide. Pella police say they responded to a domestic disturbance call that night. Officers found 46-year-old Tracy Mondabough of Ottumwa inside a vehicle with serious injuries. She died before she could be taken to a hospital. Michelle Boat was initially charged with violating a no-contact order, then the charge was upgraded Tuesday to first-degree murder. Boat is being held in the Marion County Jail.