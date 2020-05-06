(Des Moines, IA) -- A group of Attorneys General from 11 states -- including Iowa -- are asking the U-S Department of Justice to start a federal investigation into suspected national price-fixing by meatpackers in the cattle industry. Iowa Attorney General spokesman, Lynn Hicks says the coronavirus pandemic has magnified the issue. Hicks says four packers control 80 percent of the beef market and he says they are able to charge high prices to consumers as live cattle prices are the lowest they have been in years. Hicks says they are hoping the D-O-J will see the number of people calling for an investigation and act. Attorneys General in Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Minnesota, Missouri, Montana, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota, and Wyoming all signed on to the letter.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Hy-Vee grocery store chain says it will start limiting the purchase of meat products to be prepared for any possible fluctuations in the availability of products. Hy-Vee says in a statement that they have meat available at stores --but due to worker shortages at plants as well as an increase in meat sales, customers may not find the specific items they want. Beginning today (Wednesday), each customer will be limited to four packages of a combination of fresh beef, ground beef, pork, and chicken.
(Keokuk, IA) -- Three years after a cold case murder was re-opened, the Division of Criminal Investigation’s Major Crime Unit has arrested a suspect. Seventy-three-year-old Bonnie Callahan was killed in June 2004. Her body was found on the banks of the Mississippi River in Keokuk. The D-C-I reopened the case in April 2017 and the investigation connected 34-year-old Nathanial Leo Ridnour to Callahan’s death. State agents and Keokuk police took Ridnour into custody Tuesday and he is charged with first-degree murder. If he’s convicted, Ridnour would spend the rest of his life in prison with no chance for parole.
(Washington, DC) -- Vice President Mike Pence is expected to meet with faith leaders in Des Moines and encourage them to re-open while following social distancing guidelines during a visit later this week. The Office of the Vice President has confirmed that Pence is coming to Des Moines Friday. He also plans to hold a round-table discussion at Hy-Vee headquarters to meet with agriculture and food supply leaders. The announcement comes at the same time Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds says she will travel to Washington, D-C today (Wednesday) to discuss Iowa’s COVID-19 outbreak.