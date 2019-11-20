(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Supreme Court has announced the initial steps toward creating the Chief Justice Mark S. Cady Learning Center on the first floor of the Judicial Branch Building in Des Moines. Cady died Friday from a heart attack at the age of 66. The Supreme Court is working with students in the Iowa State University Graphic Design, Industrial Design, and Interior Design programs on the experiential learning center. It will have interactive exhibits to show the process of how a case moves through Iowa's court system. The governor and fellow justices will attend a public memorial service this morning (Wednesday) to honor Cady.
(Denison, IA) -- Residents packed a school board meeting last night (Tuesday) in the western Iowa city of Denison. Many publicly supported high school teacher Crystal Holt -- who has been placed on leave for using a racial slur in class discussions. Some current and former students told the Denison Community Schools Board of Education how much Holt has helped them. The school board heard comments about Holt from more than 20 people. The board said it will continue the investigation into the issue. Some students walked out of school earlier in the day and signed a petition asking for an outside investigation into diversity issues at the school.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A new state program called the “Last Dollar Scholar” program is covering tuition costs and fees this semester for more than 58-hundred college students seeking degrees in high-demand jobs. Governor Kim Reynolds proposed the program to fill financial aid gaps for some community and private college students. Recipient Sarah Keehn is a mother of six who raises livestock. She says having this available has allowed her to attend school online and still be a mom. Keehn is studying at North Iowa Area Community College to be a certified medical assistant. Lawmakers put up the 13 million dollars to fund the program. More than half was used for the fall semester and Reynolds expects the rest to be awarded in the spring.
(Emmetsburg, IA) -- An ethanol plant in northwest Iowa that makes the fuel from leftover corn cobs and corn stalks is downsizing and 30 employees will be laid off in early 2020. POET-D-S-M’s North American president says the Project Liberty plant in Emmetsburg broke new ground in the technology to make cellulosic ethanol. Welsh says several E-P-A decisions have crippled the market for cellulosic ethanol. The plant will shift to research and development and Welsh says the company is looking to license its technology elsewhere. The plant will have just 40 jobs left after the layoffs in February.