(Montezuma, IA) -- A Poweshiek County judge will hear arguments Wednesday about the confession by the man accused of murdering college student Mollie Tibbetts. The defense is asking that his statement be thrown out. First-degree murder charges are facing Cristhian Bahana Rivera. Both the prosecution and defense say Rivera wasn’t read his complete rights before he was questioned. Investigators say he killed Tibbetts in July of last year.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- A merger which could have created one of the biggest nonprofit health care systems in the country has been called off. Spokespersons for Iowa-based UnityPoint Health and South Dakota-based Sanford Health say they have stopped their plans to merge. They had worked for the last 18 months trying to create a system with 83-thousand staff members, 26-hundred physicians and 11-billion dollars in operating revenue.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Attorney General’s Office is going to work with a software company to launch a tracking and reporting system for rape kits. Victims will be able to access status updates as their kits go through medical and law enforcement agencies. The program is being created – at least in part – to head off future backlogs. A spokesperson says the change will empower survivors of sexual assault.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Polk County judge will decide Thursday whether to separate the trials against two people accused of causing the death of a two-year-old boy. Attorneys for Denver Emery filed a motion during a Tuesday hearing asking that she be tried separatedly from Nicholas Rivera. Prosecutors are opposed. Investigators say Calvin Trullinger suffered severe injuries while in the couple’s care May 24th. If the two are tried together, that trial will start in March.