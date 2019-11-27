(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds says after talking with the legal team she's confident the state will be successful in its appeal of the one-and-a-half million dollar discrimination verdict against the State of Iowa and former Iowa Governor Terry Branstad. A jury found in July that Branstad had improperly tried to force state Workers Compensation Commissioner Christopher Godfrey to resign because he's gay. Lawyers for the state have now appealed the jury's decision to the Iowa Supreme Court. The running tab for the case stands at eight-million dollars and Reynolds says the cost of the appeal is "minimal" compared to that.
(Iowa City, IA) -- A nurse from Dubuque who helped save a man's life in March is Iowa's hero and will be honored at halftime of the Iowa-Nebraska football game. Katie Gudenkauf (Gud-en-cough, like bud) was at an indoor soccer tournament on the Clarke University campus in Dubuque when someone yelled for help. Jake Tebbe had collapsed during the game. Gudenkauf she says when they didn't find a pulse his teammates started C-P-R. She says she used an automatic external defibrillator to shock his heart two times. Gudenkauf is hesitant to call herself a hero because she says it was a group of people with medical training who were able to come together when someone needed them.
(Grinnell) -- A Grinnell man will spend more than 20 years in a federal prison on child pornography charges. Forty-three-year-old John Urfer pleaded guilty in July to receiving child pornography. He was found to have 13-hundred images and 29-hundred videos of child pornography. Urfer also admitted he had been convicted twice on sex abuse charges and twice for failing to comply with Iowa Sex Offender Registry requirements. The U-S District Court Judge sentenced him to 260 months in prison and ordered him to pay 21-thousand dollars in restitution to the victims.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A man accused of robbing a bank in downtown Des Moines didn’t get much time to enjoy his loot. Des Moines police report 21-year-old Robert Bradley was taken into custody three minutes after the robbery was reported. He was less than a block away from the bank. Witnesses say Bradley didn’t show a weapon during the crime, but did demand and receive cash. He is in the Polk County Jail facing a charge of second-degree robbery.