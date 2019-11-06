(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie may keep his job, but he will have to win it in a runoff election. Iowa held its first major election with the state’s new voter I-D requirement Tuesday. Cownie and former state Senator Jack Hatch will meet in the runoff next month. Tuesday marked the first time city and school elections were held on the same day. Waukee elected Courtney Clark as its new mayor and Warren County voters rejected a measure which would have provided more money for a new county courthouse and justice center. That levy needed 60 percent support and it only received 56 percent.
(Grand Junction, IA) -- Former Grand Junction Fire Chief Thomas Launderville has lost his job and is accused of being drunk while driving an ambulance last Friday. He was taking a patient to a hospital when a Jefferson City police officer said he heard the chief slur his words during a radio call. If convicted, it would be his second operating while intoxicated offense. A test at the hospital and a breath test later both showed that Launderville’s blood alcohol content level was more than twice the legal limit.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The U-S Attorney’s Office has identified three of the 20 people arrested on federal gun charges. The Des Moines Police Department Special Enforcement Team conducted the roundup. Twenty-two-year-old Xzavier Justin Lee Clark has pleaded guilty to a charge of being a drug user in possession of a firearm. Twenty-year-old Devon Laron Williams and 19-year-old Kaytjuan Tyrez Gibbs entered guilty pleas to the same charges. All three men are to be sentenced next year.
(Independence, IA) -- Torturing the family dog will send a man from northeastern Iowa to jail for 30 days. The Buchanan County prosecutor says 42-year-old Jason O’Neil Johnson of Independence also made his children watch a video of the torture. Johnson was found guilty last August. If he successfully completes a year of probation, psychological evaluation and treatment, plus community service, he can trim the jail time to just seven days.