(Ankeny, IA) -- Iowa Governor Kim Reynolds has told members of the N-A-A-C-P she will form a working group to make recommendations on how to remove racial bias from the criminal justice system. Reynolds made her comments Tuesday at a meeting focused on reform. She says the working group will also come up with ways to help offenders re-enter communities and avoid repeat offenses. Reynolds told the group she will continue to back a constitutional amendment to restore voting rights for felons. Members of her own party killed it during the last legislative session.
(Worthington, MN) -- An Iowa man says he suffered four broken ribs while he was being arrested last January in Worthington, Minnesota. Thirty-three-year-old Kelvin Rodgriguez of Sheldon is suing the city and its police department, alleging excessive force was used. Rodriguez says medical treatment was delayed, then he wound up needing several surgeries and spent five days in an intensive care unit. The American Civil Liberties Union is handling the case. Rodriguez was never charged with a crime connected to the arrest.
(Webster City, IA) -- Attempted murder charges have been filed against a 30-year-old Webster City man. David Hernandez is accused of stabbing another man in Eagle Grove last July. Hernandez is being held in the Hamilton County Jail on a bail of a half-million dollars. Authorities haven’t said why Hernandez might have stabbed Carl Burras. Hernandez was taken into custody Monday. Burras survived the stabbing after getting treatment at a Fort Dodge hospital.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines police have identified the body found last week in a wooded area near an industrial site. Twenty-three-year-old Marshal Aaron Terrell Johnson of Des Moines was reported missing October 3rd. Johnson was a star track and football athlete at Urbandale High School. Police say they are treating his death as a homicide. The body was found near a closed manufacturing plant near the downtown area.