(Butler County, IA) -- Senator Chuck Grassley issued a statement Tuesday, criticizing “uninformed speculation” about the whistleblower whose complaint is now at the center of the impeachment inquiry in the U-S House. The Iowa Republican has been an advocate for laws that protect whistleblowers in the federal government and he criticized media reports about this whistleblower’s identity. Grassley also said while more “legwork” must be done to verify second-hand information in the whistleblower’s report. Grassley said there is no legal basis to dismiss the complaint because it contains second-hand information. He said the person who filed the complaint “appears to have followed” the law “and ought to be heard out and protected.” Grassley is the chairman and co-founder of the Senate Whistleblower Protection Caucus.
(Glenwood, IA) -- Heavy rains swept through parts of southwest Iowa Tuesday that are still recovering from flooding in March and May. Mills County Emergency Manager Larry Hurst says it's not just the Missouri River -- but also the Nishnabotna and three other stream beds that they're watching very closely. He says the Village of Mineola, Silver City, Malvern, Emerson, and Hastings need to be vigilant. Hurst says Pacific Junction is not at risk for flooding this time. Fremont County Emergency Management Coordinator Mike Crecelius (kruh-SEE-lee-us) met with U-S Army Corps of Engineers to discuss the status of levee repairs along the Missouri River, including a repaired levee near Hamburg. He says the Corps told them they are confident that the repairs will hold -- but they do have surveillance out there to keep an eye on them. The National Weather Service and the Iowa Department of Transportation are expressing concerns about additional flooding on Highway 2 and Interstate 29 in Fremont County. Both were closed because of floodwaters in March and May.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Two Iowa women who admitted to damaging the Dakota Access Pipeline are now facing several federal charges. The U-S Attorney's Office says Jessica Reznicek (REZ-nuh-check) and Ruby Montoya are each charged with one count of conspiracy to damage an energy facility, four counts of use of fire in the commission of a felony, and four counts of malicious use of fire. Montoya was recently arrested in Arizona and is awaiting extradition. Reznicek appeared in court and was released pending her trial on December 2nd. The two held a news conference outside the Iowa Utilities Board office in July of 2017 and read a statement where they admitted to burning heavy machinery in Buena Vista County and using a torch to cut through steel valves in Mahaska County. They also admitted to using tires and gasoline-soaked rags to burned multiple valve sites, their electrical units, as well as additional heavy equipment located throughout Iowa. The two face decades in prison and thousands of dollars in fines if convicted.
(Grinnell, IA) -- Grinnell College is cancelling its remaining football games this season. Athletic Director Andy Hamilton says the squad only had 28 healthy players for this week's game at St. Norbert. He says they looked at the injury report coming out of last weekend and felt like they needed to cancel the season. Hamilton says it's not an easy position to take -- but they feel like it was the best position to protect the health and safety the current football players. Hamilton says they were concerned about further injury playing with such a limited roster. He says their plan is to bring the program back for next season. There are five seniors on the squad and they want to recruit a group of players to get the program back having 50 or more players. The team started the season 0-3 and will forfeit the remaining seven games.