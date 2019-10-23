(Sibley, IA) -- Four school districts have reached a settlement of 650-thousand dollars for failing to tell other districts what they knew about a teacher and coach who later admitted to assaulting a student. Lawyers filed the lawsuit on behalf of a 10-year-old Sibley Ocheyedan, a student they say was sexually assaulted in October of 2015 by teacher Kyle Ewinger. Ewinger had previously taught at Sioux City, Akron Westfield, and Mediapolis School Districts -- and all four school districts were part of the civil lawsuit. Ewinger pleaded guilty to sexually assaulting the student in Osceola County District Court and is currently serving a ten-year sentence.
(Kirksville, MO) -- An Ottumwa man will spend up to 34 years in the Missouri Department of Corrections for shooting at police officers. Joseph Bibby was found guilty on three felony charges last August in Adair County Circuit Court. Kirksville police tried to conduct a traffic stop three years ago when Bibby was spotted operating a motorcycle without wearing a helmet. During a chase, Bibby was accused of shooting at the officer. When he was found hiding in a ditch, he engaged authorities with a standoff lasting almost seven hours before he was arrested.
(Cherokee, IA) -- A new owner plans to reopen a northwest Iowa food plant that was once one of the largest employers in its area. Oklahoma-based Lopez Foods bought the plant in Cherokee from Iowa Food Group, which idled the facility in April. Bill Anderson with Cherokee Area Economic Development says 40 people worked at Iowa Food Group before it stopped production. Lopez Foods expects to reopen the plant in early spring. The plant was unoccupied for four years before Iowa Food Group started up production last January. At one time, 200 people worked there.
(Washington, DC) -- A new national Tap Water Database is now online that details water testing and contaminant information from nearly 50-thousand public utilities -- including 11-hundred utilities in Iowa serving almost three million people. Sydney Evans, a science analyst with Environmental Working Group, says the comprehensive consumer resource is user-friendly and it's free. If you go to the Tap Water Database, all you have to do is type in a zip code and that will bring up a list of the utilities that serve that area. You can find yours and review all of the data available.