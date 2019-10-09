(Omaha, NE) -- A Nebraska judge has sentenced a 29-year-old Iowa man to 19 years in prison for causing a double-fatal traffic accident while he was drunk. Tony Kenkel had entered a no-contest plea to two counts of manslaughter last June, while two other charges were dropped. Joseph Daniels and Thomas Greise, both 21 and both from Council Bluffs, were killed in the October 2018 accident near Glenn Cunningham Lake. Authorities say Kenkel was drunk when his pickup crossed the center line and hit their car.
(Bondurant, IA) -- A Bondurant man faces charges of sex abuse and sexual exploitation of a child after police found inappropriate images of children on his phone. Investigators accused Kenneth Adams of performing a sex act on a child under the age of 12. They say they also found several videos of minors on his cell phone. Adams is free on bond after being booked into the Polk County Jail.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- Webster County prosecutors are asking the judge to let them review all body camera footage related to a murder case, along with surveillance videos and other documentation. Josh Pendleton is accused of killing Reverend Al Henderson during a robbery in Fort Dodge last week. Pendleton's attorney is fighting the request. The 64-year-old Henderson was found unresponsive outside St. Paul Lutheran Church one week ago today (Wednesday). He was suffering injuries consistent with a beating and he died at UnityPoint Trinity Regional Medical Center.
(Bloomfield, IA) -- Bloomfield city officials say technicians are still trying to determine the cause of a mass power outage last month. Every household which gets its electricity through the city of Bloomfield went dark September 28th. Mayor Dan Wiegand says the rainy weather at the time is probably to blame. Excessive moisture managed to get into a substation and power was knocked out until the following morning. Repair work is expected to cost 100-thousand dollars before it is completed.