(Council Bluffs, IA) -- City officials in Council Bluffs are asking property owners if they are interested in a federal buyout of their flooded homes. They have until Thursday to take a survey. After the Federal Emergency Management Agency buys the riverfront property which has, in some cases, been inundated with water since March, the land would be deeded over to the city and wouldn’t be eligible for future development. The buyout program is still in the works and offers won’t be made until it is determined how many residents are interested.
(Ankeny, IA) -- An Ankeny insurance agent is accused of enrolling a disabled man into an insurance policy he couldn’t consent to. Fifty-seven-year-old Lawrence Roberts faces a charge of felony fraud. Investigators say the victim’s legal guardian hadn’t approved the transaction and didn’t even know about it. Roberts is free on five-thousand dollars bail after his weekend arrest.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Waterloo man sealed his own fate by posting pictures of social media showing him holding guns. Eighteen-year-old Jumonie Dontez Wilson has been sentenced to 21 months in federal prison for possessing those guns while using drugs. He posted pictures twice last January. Wilson was sentenced in U-S District Court in Cedar Rapids. He was first investigated as part of the federal Project Safe Neighborhoods effort.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Des Moines man says he was working in his shop at home when he noticed the house next door was on fire. Rex Bullard called 9-1-1, then grabbed a hose and started fighting the fire while waiting for city crews to arrive. The only person in the home got out safely. Bullard says ammunition stored in the home’s basement started going off and, for a short time, he felt like he was in a war zone. Firefighters the ammunition wasn’t a real danger without projection, but they were worried that black powder could be stored there – offering the threat of an explosion. That didn’t happen.