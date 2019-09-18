(Des Moines, IA) -- Witnesses tell Des Moines police a man doused himself with some sort of liquid and set himself on fire at the main public library in downtown Des Moines Tuesday afternoon. A police spokesman says library employees helped put out the fire. The 36-year-old man was taken to an area hospital for treatment of his burns and was later transferred to the University of Iowa Hospitals burn unit. His identity has not been released.
(Burlington, IA) -- The Iowa D-C-I says the investigation has determined two Burlington police officers and one Des Moines County deputy fired their weapons in a fatal shooting in Burlington on September 11th. The D-C-I says of Caleb Peterson was hit once in the chest and died. The investigation continues and no other information is being released. The officers who fired their weapons are identified as Burlington Police Officers Tyler Henning and Nathan Crooks, and Des Moines County Sergeant Kevin Glendening.
(Estherville, IA) -- Two northwest Iowa men are facing felony charges after an investigation into last year's death of an Estherville man. Police found 27-year-old Matthew Strayer unresponsive in an Estherville home in late January of 2018 and efforts to revive him were unsuccessful. Police announced this week they've arrested two men in connection with Strayer's death. Jeremy Polzin of Estherville has been charged with delivery of meth and gathering where unlawful substances are used. Lance Rosburg of Estherville has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and several other felonies related to either the possession or delivery of meth and marijuana. He's also charged with gathering where controlled substances are unlawfully used.
(Iowa City, IA) -- There are still no details on what led Iowa Athletic Director Gary Barta to release a statement Monday saying the University had been made aware of inappropriate actions toward members of the band and staff during Saturday's football game in Ames. Iowa State A-D Jamie Pollard says he has no idea what happed to Iowa band members -- all he knows is that Iowa issued a press release. He says, "no one has been able to ascertain that information or provide it to us,” Pollard says it is disappointing to not know anything more.