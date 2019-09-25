(Des Moines, IA) -- Governor Kim Reynolds has directed a key state agency to draft a new policy for state employees who volunteer outside of state government during the workday. She says it's important for her to encourage state employees to participate in volunteer activities similar to other Iowa workers. The governor says she may start small, granting up to eight hours of paid time off a year for state workers who volunteer. Reynolds says the Society of Human Resource Management found 26 percent of U-S employers offer paid time off for volunteering.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A survey of Iowa employers finds five times as many of them plan to hire new workers during the final quarter of the year versus those who plan to make staff cuts. Manpower in Iowa spokesperson, Kathy Joblinske, says the fourth quarter jobs forecast is very good. She says 20 percent of businesses plan to hire more employees from October through December. Joblinske says four percent plan to reduce payroll while 74 percent of employers expect to maintain their current staff levels. The overall outlook is down from the third quarter, but Joblinske says the state's still in very good shape.
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State University president Wendy Wintersteen and Athletic Director Jamie Pollard Tuesday addressed the ongoing controversy after members of the University of Iowa band said they were assaulted after the game in Ames September 14th. Wintersteen says 98 percent of fans are behaving -- and it's just a few fans who have decided to behave inappropriately. She says they are going to work with University of Iowa President Bruce Harreld to make sure the series continues. Cyclone Athletic Director Pollard says they received a list of five incidents last week from Iowa, including one that a band member who was injured. Pollard says the problem started when the Iowa band took an exit out of the stadium other than the one recommended and "essentially forced their way through that crowd -- there was no place for anybody to move to."
(Washington, DC) -- Iowa's Congressional delegation is split along party lines when it comes to the U-S House move to begin an impeachment inquiry of President Donald Trump. Democrat Second District Congressman Dave Loebsack of Iowa City says the American people deserve the truth and there is no other way to get the information. First District Democrat Congresswoman Abby Finkenauer (FINK-en-ow-er) of Dubuque says the investigation is needed to defend our democracy and the Constitution. Third District Democrat Congresswoman Cindy Axne of West Des Moines says congress has an obligation to uphold the rule of law. Iowa's Republican Senators -- Joni Ernst and Chuck Grassley -- accuse Democrats of trying to overturn the results of the 2016 election. Iowa's Fourth District Congressman Steve King, a Republican, says the impeachment inquiry is vicious, unpatriotic and puts the constitution at risk by trying to unseat Trump.