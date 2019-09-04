(Stuart, IA) -- Stuart police say a woman abducted in New York state two months ago has been found safe in Iowa. Twenty-six-year-old Amber Garrison says she was kidnapped in Pennsylvania, then taken on a cross-country trip against her will. James Smith was arrested and charged with kidnapping, domestic assault with a weapon and several other charges. Garrison originally met him on a dating website and then agreed to meet him in person. Smith is accused of holding her against her will -- while assaulting her -- for six weeks. She managed to call 9-1-1 Saturday morning when they stopped at a Casey's General Store.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- A Cedar Rapids man will spend five years in federal prison for possessing and selling methamphetamine. Twenty-nine-year-old Jaime Hasselbusch was sentenced after pleading guilty to distribution of meth. Prosecutors say Hasselbusch admitted to selling meth three times in Cedar Rapids and possessing more than a half-ounce of pure meth another time. His sentence was enhanced because he possessed brass knuckles in connection with his crimes.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Monday night shooting results in three counts of attempted murder being filed against a 15-year-old suspect. The accused shooter's name hasn't been released. Witnesses say he walked up to a vehicle with three teenagers sitting inside and opened fire, hitting one of them in the leg. A rifle was recovered nearby, but it isn't clear if it was the weapon involved. The shooting victim is in stable condition.
(Knoxville, IA) -- Knoxville police say a woman drove at speeds exceeding 90 miles-an-hour during a chase Tuesday afternoon. It finally ended when her minivan was driven into a ditch, went airborne and caught fire. The 40-year-old woman was partially ejected and died at the scene. Police haven't released her name. Officers say they were originally trying to conduct a traffic stop because she had been speeding.