(Mason City, IA) -- A Mason City occupational therapist who accessed the private records of nearly two-thousand patients will spend 14 months in federal prison. Thirty-three-year-old Samantha Jo Rogers pleaded guilty to one count each of: acquiring and attempting to acquire a controlled substance by fraud, wrongfully obtaining health information under false pretenses and making false statements relating to health care matters. Rogers was employed at a North Iowa hospital and several therapy companies. She admitted to accessing patient records and then broke into their homes using a crowbar to steal their prescription pain medications. In one case the woman was home and family members had to call the police.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- An analyst from an international non-profit group that conducts school safety training has been in two Iowa cities this week. Chris Dorn of "Safe Havens International" spent Tuesday in Fort Dodge. On Monday, he was in Algona, meeting law enforcement, school staff and the public. One of the points Dorn emphasizes is that making a school safe involves more than just locking doors and keeping people out. Dorn points to research suggesting school violence is often perpetrated by students who do not have the influence of a caring adult in their lives.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The state Transportation Commission approved one-and-a-half million dollars Tuesday for various trail projects in the state. D-O-T spokesman Craig Markley (MARK lee) says one project is part of a multi-phase effort to complete what's called the missing link between Woodward and Perry. Once the nine-mile connector is done there will be a loop between the Raccoon River Valley Trail and the High Trestle Trail. A Hardin County project will provide a four-point-four mile paved section running from south of Steamboat to Edgington Avenue in Eldora.
(Bettendorf, IA) -- Bettendorf police say based on their investigation the 21-year-old Illinois man who killed himself in Nebraska was the one who had shot a Bettendorf convenience store clerk the day before. Manuel Rangel committed suicide last month while trying to get away from Nebraska State troopers. The crime spree started when he apparently shot his way into an Illinois kennel to get his dog because didn't have enough money to pay the fees. Family members say he was depressed. Twenty-eight-year-old Brittany Wilson was killed during a robbery at the Big 10 Mart August 17th.