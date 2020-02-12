(Burlington, IA) -- A Des Moines County jury has found a fourth defendant guilty in a murder case from 2017. Emmanuel Spann was convicted Monday on a charge of first-murder and conspiracy. The mandatory sentence will be life in prison without parole. Spann was one of five men charged with killing Demarcus “Peanut” Chew outside his mother’s apartment in Burlington two-and-a-half years ago. Andre Harris, Derrick Parker and Antoine Spann have already been sentenced. A fifth man, Caesar Davison, is on trial this week.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Polk County judge has ruled a 42-year-old woman is suffering from a mental illness, meaning she is incompetent to stand trial for two hit-and-run incidents. Police say Nicole Poole told police in one of the cases she ran over a child because she thought the victim was Mexican. The court did find Poole poses a danger to the public so she will have to undergo inpatient treatment, possibly at the Iowa Medical and Classification Center in Coralville. She is accused of hitting a 12-year-old boy with her vehicle December 9th in Des Moines, then hitting a 14-year-old girl less than an hour later in Clive.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Des Moines Airport Authority Board has rejected a developer’s plans for a hotel and casino. The 225-million-dollar project would have gone up at Des Moines International Airport, with 80 million going to help pay for construction of a new terminal there. A motion wasn’t presented for the plan by any board member, so it was turned away without a vote. Developer Reggie Sinah had wanted to partner with Wild Rose Casino on the project.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Six former employees at the Glenwood Resource Center have filed a suit against the Iowa Department of Human Services. The employees claim leaders at the center interfered with the medical well-being of their patients for their own benefit. The lawsuit by the six claims former Glenwood Superintendent Jerry Rea used patients as “guinea pigs” for a study of sexual arousal and sexual deviancy. The suit claims D-H-S allowed Rea to use taxpayer dollars to buy things like silk boxer underwear, sexual lubricants and pornographic images.