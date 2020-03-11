(Independence, IA) -- A Buchanan County judge has sentenced a convicted arsonist to 50 years in prison for setting a fire that injured two people. Forty-five-year-old Shane Heins was found guilty in January on two counts of attempted murder, plus the arson. He had pleaded guilty before the trial to a charge of domestic assault for shoving his stepdaughter. Prosecutors said he was trying to kill his wife and her uncle when he set the fire March 2nd, 2019.
(Pleasant Hill, IA) -- Pleasant Hill police say a student who brought a gun to school has been charged with a felony. Police became involved in the case after a student at Southeast Polk Spring Creek Sixth Grade Center told a school staff member another child had a gun. Officers took the weapon away from the armed student and charged him with possession of a weapon on school grounds. No one was injured. Police haven’t said whether the suspect was a student at the school or what the boy’s age is.
(Washington, DC) -- All eight U-S senators from Missouri, Kansas, Nebraska and Iowa are requesting the U-S Army Corps of Engineers to change the way it manages the Missouri River. Iowa Republican Joni Ernst is among the senators saying the Corps should make flood prevention its top priority. The powerful politicians are pointing to the devastating 2019 floods which did a lot of damage downstream on the Missouri River. The senators are sponsoring legislation called the Lower Missouri River Flood Prevention Program Act. The Secretary of the Army would be required to form a plan to reduce flood risk along the 735 miles of the Missouri River from Sioux City, Iowa, to St. Louis.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa-based grocery chain Hy-Vee says it will layoff hundreds of employees as it closes four fulfillment centers in the Midwest. Operations in Des Moines, Eagan, Minnesota, Kansas City and Omaha will stop filling orders March 23rd. Hy-Vee had just opened one of those centers in Kansas City last year, investing 90 million dollars in the property. The company says the work at the fulfillment centers – serving online orders for grocery pickup and delivery customers – will now be shifted to the retail stores.