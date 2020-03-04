(Leon, IA) -- Investigators say D-N-A evidence has led them to a vandal who did extensive damage to a cemetery in Leon last August. Thirty-five-year-old Travis Duane Toney of Davis City is charged with criminal mischief. He was linked to the crime after his D-N-A was found at the cemetery a week after the damage was done. The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation did the testing. Leon police say Toney has provided a written confession. Five headstones, benches and a gazebo were extensively damaged last year in the Decatur County cemetery.
(Des Moines, IA) -- A Polk County judge has sentenced a man to two years in prison for beating a rabbit to death, then beheading it. The incident happened at an Animal Rescue League shelter last December. Witnesses say as Bobby Carothers was leaving the shelter he told one of the staff members he was having rabbit stew that night. A short time later the employees found the dead animal. Carothers reportedly to investigators he dismembered the rabbit because he was hungry.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines city leaders say they will spend 427 million dollars over the next seven years repairing more than two-thousand miles of roads. The local option sales tax and some other funding sources will be used to pay for the long-overdue work. Officials say the roads will be rebuilt from the ground up – not just resurfaced like in the past. Budget cuts and layoffs have forced the city to delay the work and leaves its roads and streets in bad condition. Drivers can expect some interim pain, but they will need to be patient while the work is completed.
(Knoxville, IA) -- The F-B-I accuses three central Iowa women of being part of a four-million-dollar international fraud scheme. Marilyn Sterk of Otley, Jennifer Sterk of Pella and Teresa Sterk Vanballe of Knoxville were arrested by federal agents last week. Each of the women is charged with conspiracy to commit wire fraud and mail fraud and conspiracy to commit money laundering. Federal investigators say the scheme started in 2014 to steal money by selling worthless computer programs. An attorney for the women says they were victimized, too.