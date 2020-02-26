(Des Moines, IA) -- A public hearing was held Tuesday evening at the statehouse on a proposed constitutional amendment that says Iowa's Constitution does not guarantee the right to an abortion. Republican lawmakers drafted the amendment in response to the Iowa Supreme Court's 2018 ruling that Iowa's Constitution guarantees women a right to an abortion. The process of amending the state's constitution takes a while. Two consecutive Iowa General Assemblies must approve the language for an amendment before it's presented to voters for ratification.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Senate has approved legislation designed to address difficult and violent student behavior in Iowa schools. Senator Amy Sinclair, a Republican from Allerton, says the problem is more widespread than many imagine. All 50 senators voted for the bill. Democrats complained more money is needed to address mental health and other needs to students now before they wind up in the criminal justice system. The legislation would set up a new state grant program for schools to establish "therapeutic" classrooms for disruptive students. The bill also includes new liability protections for teachers who have to use "reasonable force" to restrain a student.
(North Liberty, IA) -- The coronavirus outbreak has already had a big impact on the stock market and now it's hitting closer to home for some Iowans. The manager of the "Heart to Heart" boutique in North Liberty says the coronavirus outbreak is affecting the prom dress supply. Manager Rochelle Jeffers says almost all the dresses come from China. While Heart to Heart's bridal dress supply hasn't been affected much by shutdowns in Chinese factories -- the prom dress supply has. Jeffers says they've stopped cutting the dresses, so whatever is in stock is all that they can order.
(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Communities Assurance Pool is refusing to release its financial information to State Auditor Rob Sand’s office. ICAP (EYE cap) board members have been accused of holding meetings at lavish out-of-state resorts, costing Iowa taxpayers thousands of dollars. ICAP provides property and casualty insurance coverage for nearly 800 local governments in the state. Records show its board has met several times in the Lake Michigan area and on islands off the Florida coast. The State Auditor and Iowa Attorney General will file suit against ICAP today (Wednesday).