(Des Moines, IA) -- An Iowa judge will hold a hearing today (Wednesday) to decide whether to block an order by the governor. Judge Andrew Chappell signed an order Monday scheduling the telephone hearing. Governor Kim Reynolds’ order would temporarily halt abortions in Iowa. Abortion providers say the governor is violating the state constitution by including the surgical procedures in a list of elective and non-emergency medical procedures that are disallowed. Reynolds says she wants to preserve medical equipment during the coronavirus pandemic and she denies the order is based on her opposition to abortion rights.
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- State officials say 30 residents and staff members at a Cedar Rapids nursing home have tested positive for coronavirus. Governor Kim Reynolds ordered Iowa nursing homes closed to visitors on March 14th. The president and C-E-O of the Iowa Health Care Association, Brent Willet (WILL-it) says they understand the challenges the visitation procedures have placed on families. Willet says though it is “vitally important that we do everything that we can to protect the health and safety of their loved ones and our residents." Federal records indicate there are 439 nursing homes in Iowa. The state reported last week that five employees of long-term care facilities in four Iowa counties had tested positive for COVID-19 and one nursing home resident had been diagnosed with the virus.
(Marshalltown, IA) -- Just more than 20 months after the July 2018 tornado destroyed it -- there is again a dome atop the Marshall County Courthouse. A couple of hundred county residents ringed the courthouse and clapped, and some honked their car horns as the nearly 29-thousand pound new dome was put into place. It took around 10 minutes from lift-off to landing, which may have seemed like an eternity to County Building and Grounds Superintendent Lucas Baedke. He says it was hard to wipe the smile off his face, adding, “There's no place like dome.” The hope is the courthouse will be open to the public by Christmas-time.
(Charles City, IA) -- A 30-year-old Charles City driver is charged with vehicular homicide while intoxicated for running a stop sign last October and slamming into a minivan. Nine-year-old Royce Fisher of Sioux City was killed. Several other people were injured in the accident in Rudd. Jesse Blade is also charged with vehicular homicide while driving recklessly and second-offense drunk driving. Blade has a preliminary hearing in Floyd County Court next Monday.