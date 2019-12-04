(Des Moines, IA) -- Des Moines Mayor Frank Cownie will keep his job, but his victory at the polls Tuesday was by another slim margin. In a runoff, Cownie edged former State Senator Jack Hatch by just 289 votes. Cownie says he wants to focus on renewing the city’s neighborhoods. The mayor position in Des Moines is a part-time job, serving on the city council and working with the full-time city manager.
(Manchester, IA) -- A Delaware County judge has sentenced the former C-E-O of the Regional Medical Center in Manchester to a suspended 10-year prison sentence. Lon Butikofer pleaded guilty to first-degree theft in October after he was arrested along with former System Fund Development Director Mike Briggs. Their June arrests came after the State Auditor’s Office discovered they received 256-thousand dollars in illegitimate expenses for personal trips they claimed were for hospital business. Delaware County Attorney John Bernau says Butikofer will serve two-to-five years of probation and make restitution that's yet to be determined. He was also fined the maximum 10-thousand dollars.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Thousands of deer hunters will be combing Iowa's fields and forests this weekend as the first of two shotgun seasons opens Saturday. The D-N-R's Tyler Harms expects it to be a busy weekend and he reminds hunters to wear their blaze orange, follow the regulations, and report their harvest. He says some 40-thousand hunters will be in the fields during both seasons. About 60-thousand deer are expected to be harvested -- which would be close to 2018's numbers. The first shotgun season runs December 7th through the 11th, with the second season running December 14th through the 22nd.
(Des Moines, IA) -- Iowa Farm Bureau president Craig Hill, says farmers are looking forward to turning the page on 2019. Speaking at the I-F-B's annual meeting -- he says it was a difficult year fighting Mother Nature to get seeds planted, and again at harvest time. Hill says the lack of some progress on U-S-M-C-A and other trade and policy issues also hurt farmers. He says a resolution of trade issues would give farmers a boost heading into 2020. But he is concerned that the polarized political climate in Washington will make it very difficult to get anything done. The Iowa Farm Bureau's annual meeting runs through today (Wednesday).