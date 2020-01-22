(Des Moines, IA) -- Attorneys for the man accused of killing an Iowa college student in 2018 have asked for a delay – so the case can be reviewed by the Iowa Supreme Court. Christhian Bahena Rivera faces a charge of first-degree murder. Prosecutors say he killed 20-year-old student Mollie Tibbetts. Rivera’s attorneys say they need more time to speak with prosecution witnesses and investigate new blood and fingerprint evidence. Prosecutors filed an immediate response against the motion for a delay. If the trial proceeds, it would begin February 4th in Sioux City.
(Fort Dodge, IA) -- The Fort Dodge Police Department says its officers had stopped at the location of a Monday homicide just an hour before it happened. Those officers were responding to a call about an assault in progress. They determined that 28-year-old Mark Russell and 45-year-old Angela McLeod had argued, but they couldn’t determine who was at fault. The two accused each other and there were no obvious injuries. An hour and 15 minutes later McLeod was dead and Russell has been charged with first-degree murder.
(Bismarck, ND) -- The Iowa Utilities Board has ordered Dakota Access Pipeline to provide additional expert analysis on plans to expand the pipeline's capacity. Texas-based Energy Transfer wants to double the pipeline capacity to more than one million barrels-a-day and it is seeking permission for additional pump stations in the Dakotas, Iowa and Illinois to make it happened. The board ordered the company to provide input from experts on whether the increased flow will increase the likelihood of a spill – and whether it would also mean more oil would be released if there was a spill.
(Ames, IA) -- Iowa State Cyclones football coach Matt Campbell is the state employee who is receiving the biggest raise. Campbell was paid two-point-65 million dollars in the fiscal year ending June 30th. That’s a big bump from the 753-thousand dollars he made the year before. Campbell is now the second-highest paid Iowa state employee – behind Iowa Hawkeyes football coach Kirk Ferentz at five-and-a-half million dollars. The pay for the two coaches doesn’t include supplemental income like endorsement deals.