(Des Moines, IA) -- Two abortion-related bills have advanced as Iowa lawmakers approach an end-of-week legislative deadline for committee votes. One bill approved by a Senate panel would require pregnant Iowans to view an ultrasound image and then wait three days to have an abortion. The Iowa Supreme Court struck down a three-day waiting period in 2018, but Republican Senator Brad Zaun (ZAHN) says things have changed with court turnover. Two of the five justices who overturned the 2018 law have died and, by this spring, two others will have retired from the court. Opponents of the bill -- like Laura Hessburg with the Iowa Coalition Against Domestic Violence -- say it puts up more barriers to abortion access. House Republicans also advanced a bill creating new licensing requirements for abortion facilities.
(Undated) -- The annual report from State Treasurer Michael Fitzgerald shows the outstanding debt for state and local governments increased by about five percent in the fiscal year that ended June 30th. The total debt is more than 17-billion dollars. Fitzgerald says it's the largest increase since 2011 -- but he isn't concerned. He says if the debt had gone up ten, 15 or 20 percent that would be a red flag. Fitzgerald says cities have the largest share of the debt and that's because they are building new streets and the sewers -- especially rapidly growing cities -- like Waukee or Ankeny. Fitzgerald says government entities are taking advantage of the continued low interest rates to build these long-term investments with money that is very cheap to borrow.
(Le Mars, IA) -- The Iowa National Guard says Troop C, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, 2nd Brigade Combat Team, 34th Infantry Division has received deployment orders for Operation Enduring Freedom in the United States Africa Command. Troop C is based in Le Mars and will deploy with approximately 90 Soldiers. They will be joined by approximately 40 soldiers from Troop A, 1st Squadron, 113th Cavalry Regiment, assigned to the Freedom Center located on Camp Dodge in Johnston. The Iowa National Guard says Troop C and several additional units, have completed increasingly complicated training events in the last four years in preparation for mobilization. The troop is currently working to schedule send-off ceremonies, which will occur in June.
(West Des Moines, IA) -- West Des Moines police says a worker found what appeared to be human remains on a road not too far from the interstate around 2:20 Tuesday afternoon. Emergency crews responded and recovered the remains of an adult, middle aged male. The remains will be sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office for autopsy.