(Des Moines, IA) -- The Iowa Department of Public Health has reported the state’s first coronavirus death. State officials say the victim from Dubuque County was between 61 and 80 years of age. Governor Kim Reynolds expressed sympathy for the family while urging all Iowans to protect their health and the health of others. Nineteen new positive tests mean the current count of confirmed coronavirus cases has reached 124. The governor says she will be holding daily news conferences at 2:30 p-m to offer updates. I-P-D-H says there have been more than 23 hundred negative tests for COVID-19 so far.
(Davenport, IA) -- Scott County prosecutors dropped a murder charge so a woman from Chicago would agree to plead guilty in her five-year-old son’s beating death. Jacqueline Rambert was sentenced to 50 years in prison last week. As part of her plea deal, Rambert testified against her former boyfriend, Tre Henderson, who is scheduled to be in court next week to receive a life sentence. He was convicted last month on first-degree murder and several additional charges. Doctors say Ja’Shawn Bussell had 17 broken ribs and damages from the top of his head to his ankles after Henderson beat him.
(Iowa City, IA) -- The Iowa Public Employment Relations Board has found that a workplace safety inspector was the victim of retribution and has overturned his firing. The board decided the Iowa Occupational Safety and Health Administration acted with “express bias” when investigating Travis Stein. He had missed a meeting in November 2018. Stein has claimed his firing in 2019 was motivated by retaliation after he reported a hospital work environment inside the state agency.
(Des Moines, IA) -- It’s an iconic presence in the Des Moines skyline – and the Financial Center on Walnut Street is getting a 59-million-dollar makeover. Building owners say they are going to bring 190 upscale hotel rooms under a national brand to the building, along with amenities like a ground-floor restaurant, a rooftop bar and meeting rooms. The top half of the 25-story building will remain as office space. The Financial Center is known for its colorful lights and it has stood in downtown Des Moines since 1972. It’s currently about 70 percent vacant in a market where a six-percent vacancy is considered healthy.